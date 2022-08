Dean is a very grown up name, but this little guy's manners match it.

Dean is our Pet of the Week.

He's a poodle terrier and is great with other dogs, cats and kids too!

He's a smart boy and knows how to use the doggie door so you won't worry about him being home alone.

If you're interested in adopting Dean, go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1pm-4pm with adoptable dogs.