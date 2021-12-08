December 15 is an important date to remember in your health care coverage

If you don't get health insurance through an employer, December 15 is an important date to remember.

That's the deadline for getting individual health plans if you want to have your new plan in place by January 1, 2022.

SelectHealth's new Signature Network is a lower-cost network that has high-quality providers and also includes people who live a healthy lifestyle. This is now available for people all over the Wasatch Front.

SelectHealth can answer your questions when you call 855-442-0220 or visit SelectHealth.org.