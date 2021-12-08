Watch
The Place

Actions

December 15 is an important date to remember in your health care coverage

items.[0].videoTitle
If you don't have health insurance through a company, chances are you need to renew your new plan now.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 19:29:10-05

If you don't get health insurance through an employer, December 15 is an important date to remember.

That's the deadline for getting individual health plans if you want to have your new plan in place by January 1, 2022.

SelectHealth's new Signature Network is a lower-cost network that has high-quality providers and also includes people who live a healthy lifestyle. This is now available for people all over the Wasatch Front.

SelectHealth can answer your questions when you call 855-442-0220 or visit SelectHealth.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere