Decluttering can be hard if you're a sentimental person - here's how to let go gently.

De-cluttering isn't hard because people are messy, it's hard because items hold memories and emotions.

Clutter B Gone joined us with how you can let go gently.

Owner Justin Jensen says that you can keep memories without keeping everything.

He suggests to intentionally select the items you want to keep in a memory box.

If it's photos that you are attached to, make them digital.

And, if you're unsure about something, keep it, but only for a limited time.

Justin says to set up a 10-15 minute timer and stop de-cluttering when the timer ends.

Choose just one small sentimental category to de-clutter at once.

