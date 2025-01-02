Decluttering isn't just about tidying up -- it's about making room for the life you want

Justin Jensen, owner of Clutter B Gone, says decluttering it's not just about tidying up — it's about making room for the life you want to create this year.

He joined us with 5 steps to get started.



Step 1: Tie decluttering to your New Year goals. Write down your goals and how decluttering supports them. Keep this visual as motivation.

Step 2: Focus on the first steps. Identify areas that are holding you back from achieving your resolutions.

Step 3: Gamify the process. Turn decluttering into a fun challenge.

Step 4: Visualize your success: Use a vision board or Pinterest to map out your ideal organized spaces and take before and after photos to celebrate progress.

Prevent clutter from derailing your goals. Focus on habits that align with your resolutions and adopt the "One-in, One-out" rule for purchases. Schedule 10 minutes every week to maintain clutter-free spaces.

If you need a little help, Clutter B Gone can help you tackle any task.

You can find them at clutterb.com.