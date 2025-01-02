Decluttering isn't just about tidying up -- it's about making room for the life you want

Justin Jensen, owner of Clutter B Gone, says decluttering it's not just about tidying up — it's about making room for the life you want to create this year.
He joined us with 5 steps to get started.
- Step 1: Tie decluttering to your New Year goals. Write down your goals and how decluttering supports them. Keep this visual as motivation.
- Step 2: Focus on the first steps. Identify areas that are holding you back from achieving your resolutions.
- Step 3: Gamify the process. Turn decluttering into a fun challenge.
- Step 4: Visualize your success: Use a vision board or Pinterest to map out your ideal organized spaces and take before and after photos to celebrate progress.
- Prevent clutter from derailing your goals. Focus on habits that align with your resolutions and adopt the "One-in, One-out" rule for purchases. Schedule 10 minutes every week to maintain clutter-free spaces.
If you need a little help, Clutter B Gone can help you tackle any task.
