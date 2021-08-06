Decluttering your space can change the way your home feels and functions

Decluttering your space can change the way your home functions and feels.

Clutter B Gone is a professional service that makes decluttering your space efficient, simple and cost effective, while also taking the stress out of gaining valuable space back.

Their small and large load pickup service is convenient, fast and simple and are designed to make your life easy.

Justin Jensen, a founder and owner, joined us to tell us how they can help you.

A small load includes items that would fit in about 5X5 space, that starts at $50.

Large loads are perfect for homeowners, renovations, property cleanups, clutter removal and yard debris. This service includes up to one hour of loading your items, that starts at $150.

You can contact Clutter B Gone by calling 801-448-7599 or visiting clutterb.com. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook @Clutter_B_Gone.