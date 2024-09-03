"Deep Sea Bites" Food Truck was started by a couple self-proclaimed "foodies"

"Deep Sea Bites" Food Truck was started by a couple of self-proclaimed "foodies".

Dafne Vergara and Cesar Vazquez say they couldn't find a delicious Mexican-American combination of seafood in Utah. That's when they started theirs.

They say their truck us unique, from its design to the dishes they serve which includes Mexican-American fusion as well as classic America dishes such as fish and chips.

All of the ingredients are of the highest quality and made from scratch and are organic whenever possible.

They are at different locations from Tuesday to Saturday, and they travel from Payson to Tremonton.

You can find them at deepseafoodtruck.com.

