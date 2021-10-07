Watch
Delicious pulled pork dinner ideas that are quick and easy to make

The famed Brooklyn, New York restaurant Pig Beach BBQ is teaming up with Lloyd's BBQ for recipes you can make at home.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 07, 2021
National Pulled Pork Day is on October 12 and we're ready to celebrate it with quick and easy meals!

Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of famed New York restaurant Pig Beach BBQ, partnered with Lloyd's BBQ to give us three great dinner ideas using Lloyd's Pig Beach Pulled Pork:

Lloyd's Pig Beach BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
Lloyd's Pig Beach BBQ Pulled Arancini
Lloyd's Pig Beach BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lloyd’s Pig Beach Pulled Pork combines Hormel Food’s meat smoking expertise with Matt's Pig’s Beach 2-Time World BBQ Champion BBQ sauce, creating a delicious mouth-watering combination.

You can find Lloyd's Pig Beach in the refrigerated section of heat & eat dinners at Walmart and Winco.

Lloyd’s is the most widely distributed national pre-cooked barbeque and is the no. 1 selling pre-cooked rib brand.

For more information go to Lloyd's Pig Beach Pulled Pork

