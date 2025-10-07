Design isn't only about how a space looks, it's about how it feels and supports the people in it

Molly Ferrari, Interior Designer at House of Ferari,will be at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show talking about how design isn't only about how a space looks, it's about how it feels and how it supports the people in it.

One in five people are neurodivergent, including ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, and sensory sensitivities.

Designing with this in mind impacts far more people than most realize.

Molly says inclusive design has the power to transform everyday environments into calming, functional and empowering spaces.

Small changes in our environment can make a big difference in how people experience space.

That could mean quiet nooks, collaborative hubs, sensory-friendly areas or restorative lounges.

See Molly Ferari on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show, Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Plus, more than 300 exhibitors will be onsite to provide inspiration, resources, and solutions for every home project.

On Friday, October 10 all teachers, active and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, fire, and police receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) – $12.00

Adults (Online) – $10.00

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) – $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under – FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

