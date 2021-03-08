Design your own luck: Two crafts for St. Patrick's Day that your kids will love

St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching and we have two fun crafts that your little kids will love.

We turned to artist Ali Arbuckle to show us how simple it is to design your own luck.

The first craft uses a green bell pepper to make a shamrock. First, Ali says if you want a three-leaf clover, select a pepper with three bumps. Four a four-leaf clover, choose a pepper with three bumps.

Then, you simply cut off about the bottom inch of the pepper and either paint it, or dip it in paint and then press to paper. Your kids can decorate the shamrocks how they want.

The second craft uses paint and you're child's hands. This is a fun way to keep a memory of your kid's tiny hands... and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Simply put paint on their hands, and press to paper, and rotate the paper between each handprint.

Remember to put down old newspapers, paper bags or old towels because this can get messy.

