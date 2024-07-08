Designer clothing without the expensive price

Life is expensive so why pay full price for designer clothing when you can get it for a fraction of it's original retail price thanks to Name Droppers.

Name Droppers was started in 1995 by owner, Tiffany Colaizzi and she has great stylists like Alyssa and McKenna Banks who can help you find your perfect, one-of-a-kind outfit!

Name Droppers carries a complete line of women's, men's, designer bags, shoes, jewelry and other accessories and Jenny Hardman has been a client for many years.

They have a consigner list that has grown to well over 20,000 and you will find racks full of designer clothing in new and like new condition.

They also have the Name Droppers Outlet store, on Parleys Way where discounts dive even lower.

For more info go to shopnamedroppers.com or follow them on Instagram @namedroppers to start shopping right from your phone! You can also Follow Alyssa and McKenna Instagram The Outfit Lab.