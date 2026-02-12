Despite the threat of cardiovascular disease, less than half of women are aware of its risk.

Go Red for Women is committed to closing gaps in access to care and championing a community of support.

We talked with Heather Brace, Chief People Officer at Intermountain Health and the Chair of this year's Go Red for Women in Utah.

She says her commitment to the American Heart Association is deeply rooted in her own family's journey.

Heather says her mom suffered a heart attack in her 60s and her father recently underwent triple bypass surgery. Both of Heather's grandmothers also passed away, way too young, from heart-related issues.

She says, "My role as chair of the 2026 Go Red for Women movement in Utah is to help empower women to take charge of their heart health. Go Red for Women is dedicated to helping women lead healthier lives."

The goal for this year's campaign in Utah is to raise $1 million to fund things such as critical, lifesaving research for women, which is vital - as less than 40 percent of participants in cardiovascular clinical research trials are women.

You're invited to join the American Heart Association on Friday, March 6, 2026 for the Go Red for Women Experience. Learn more and purchase tickets at heart.org/UtahGoRed.

You can also check out The Heart of the Matter: Crucial Conversations from the Red Seat series on YouTube that the American Heart Association launched with Intermountain Health last fall.

A few of Intermountain's female physicians share vital information about blood pressure, heart attack, pregnancy, menopause and more.

