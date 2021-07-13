Dessert first in this week's #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

This week we're having dessert first in #TakeoutTuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.

He stopped by Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. They have locations in Sandy and Ft. Union.

Here's his recommendations:

White Christmas - peppermint, sugar cookies, and white chocolate

Star, Stripes and Sprinkles - Vanilla with red white and blue Oreos and sprinkles.

Monkey Business - real banana ice cream and brownies and Black Raspberry Chunk

After dessert, say hello to melt-off-the-bone Mexican-style rotisserie Chicken at the new Gallo Loco Express in West Valley City. Chase recommends ordering:

1/2 chicken combo with 2 sides (he loved the SWEET plantains and Mac & with a drizzle green sauce for just 10.50)

CRAZY BOWL - You chose whatever you want in the bowl! Chase did the amazing chicken, BIRRIA, pickled veggies, cheese, tex pinto beans, and topped it with the house made mole! The only thing crazy about this bowl is the FLAVOR!!

Follow Chase on Instagram @ slcfoodie and Facebook @ Salt Lake Foodie for more foodie findings.

