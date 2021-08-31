Dessert just got a whole lot better

It's the perfect size, sweetness, and goodness all wrapped up into one!

BLOX Dessert Bars are as delicious as they look. With flavors ranging from The Classic , which is Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks, to the Party on Top, a light sugar bar topped with their signature sweet cream frosting and garnished with fresh fruit, and the Dulce De Krispy , a brown butter rice Krispy layered with salted caramel and topped with another layer of brown buttered krispy. (Gluten Free).

BLOX is located in American Fork at 541 S 500 E Ste. A.

They offer indoor dining, pickup, E-Gift Cards, and catering.

For more info go to bloxdesserts.com