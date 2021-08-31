Dessert just got a whole lot better

It's the perfect size, sweetness, and goodness all wrapped up into one!
BLOX Dessert Bars are as delicious as they look. With flavors ranging from The Classic, which is Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks, to the Party on Top, a light sugar bar topped with their signature sweet cream frosting and garnished with fresh fruit, and the Dulce De Krispy, a brown butter rice Krispy layered with salted caramel and topped with another layer of brown buttered krispy. (Gluten Free).
BLOX is located in American Fork at 541 S 500 E Ste. A.
They offer indoor dining, pickup, E-Gift Cards, and catering.
For more info go to bloxdesserts.com