Dessert wines perfect for holiday treats

The holidays are here and treats usually cover the table as family visits. Jimmy Santangelo, a certified sommelier and founder of Wine Academy of Utah has some recommendations.

Santangelo says what makes these three styles so great, they're each different, offering a variety of flavors so they go with a variety of situations.

If you have a "dry" party, these selections also make gifts for those in your life who imbibe.

The first option is from Glunz Family Vineyards in Paso Robles, California. The 'Vin Glogg' Winter Wine is a blend of half dry red wine and half port blended together with spices of cinnamon, cardamom and orange peel. Those at Glunz Family Winery say it's intended to be served heated. This will warm you up from the inside out.

Santangelo's next pick is from the Waterpocket Distillery with its Robbers Roost 'Campsite Cordial' Whiskey. This is a light colored whiskey with a lower proof. It's for sipping with sweet hints of vanilla.

Last holiday for Santangelo is the Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur. Products to make this liqueur come straight off a farm in Ireland. It's sweet enough you can have it on the rocks or mixed with a Christmas morning cup of coffee.

If you want to learn more about wine pairings or what drink goes with which meal, check out the Wine Academy of Utah at https://www.wineacademyofutah.com/