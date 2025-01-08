Dial M for Murder is the perfect post-holiday palette cleanser. We've had our Christmas movies, our holiday traditions—what better time to treat yourself to an on-stage thriller?

Fans of this classic story will enjoy all of the elements of the story they love (particularly if they are fans of the Hitchcock film from 1954 that starred Grace Kelly.) But there are a few other surprise elements that will make the story feel

Jenny Hardman was at Pioneer Theatre Company talking to the stars of the show .

Dan Domingues is a Pioneer Theatre Company alum—he previously performed here in Amadeus and Othello. Dan has performed off-Broadway and around the country. He has also appeared on TV in Law and Order, The Blacklist, and many others. Dan plays Tony Wendice, a man who feels betrayed by his wife and blackmails an old school acquaintance into murdering his unfaithful wife, Margot.

Aaron Cammack is a resident artist at Arizona Theatre Company and this is his PTC debut. He plays Lesgate, a man blackmailed into murdering Tony's wife, Margot. However, things do not go quite according to plan.

Awesta Zarif is making her PTC debut as Margot. When her husband orders her killing, she must fight for her life to survive, but the fight continues even after the immediate danger of Lesgate has passed. Awesta recently toured the country in the stage adaptation of The Kite Runner.

Lucy Lavely returns to Pioneer Theatre Company after appearing in Scapin and One Man, Two Guvnors. She has performed at theatres all around the country. Lucy plays Maxine, a crime novelist whose professional skills come in handy when her dear friend Margot is framed for a crime she didn't commit.

Peter, Howard who makes his PTC debut, is based in Los Angeles and has also performed around the country as well as on TV shows including Grey's Anatomy and The United States of Tara. He plays Inspector Hubbard, who, along with Maxine, wants to see justice served to the appropriate criminal in this story. (Without giving too much away of course.)

Dial M for Murder is considered one of the best thrillers of all time. While this production is a new adaptation, it's still set in the glamour of 1950s London. That includes a beautifully noir set by James Noone, exquisite costumes by Patrick Holt, and lighting design by Tom Ontiveros.

Dial M FOR Murder opens this Friday and runs through January 25, 2025. Use code THEPLACE43 to get $43 tickets (that's over 20% off!). Recommeded for ages 13+.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: PioneerTheatre.org.

