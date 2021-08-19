Diapers are a necessity, but also difficult for many families to pay for

Woodside Homes is focused on creating communities, and Director of Marketing Claire Larson says the best place to start is with children.

That's why they're on board with the upcoming Diaper Drive that's being held on Friday, August 20 at Rio Tinto Stadium to benefit the Utah Diaper Bank with the help of HomeAid.

In 2020 donations from the Diaper Drive helped families in Utah by providing 133,431 diapers, 52,438 wipes, and 2,184 ounces of formula.

Here are ways you can help:

You can dropoff at Rio Tinto Stadium during the event on Friday, August 20th 8:00am-1:00pm.

Dropoff prior to the event at Woodside Homes locations and designated HomeAid Utah partner locations.

Buy directly from www.homeaidessentialsutah.org and be sure to filter for UTAH DIAPER BANK.

Make a cash donation by texting HOMEAIDUT to 91999.

You can find more information at woodsidehomes.com/utah.