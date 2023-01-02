Watch Now
Did you add a new family member over the holidays? Here's how to train them

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 15:18:49-05

Did you add a four-legged family member over the holidays?

Proper Paws Dog Training can help you get them trained.

Owner Taylor Frank joined us with some tips for new pet parents.

She says she utilizes a method called Choice-based training, which is game-based training in conjunction with positive reinforcement to teach the dog how to make the choices their humans want them to make.

She says when owners and dogs go through training it helps create a lifelong bond unlike any other.

For more information visit proper-paws.com, email taylor@proper-paws.com or visit them on Instagram @properpawsslc.

