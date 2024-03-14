Did you know breakdancing will be a part of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris?

Did you know that breakdancing is part of the Summer Games this summer in Paris?

We were lucky enough to talk with one of the dancers who will be competing.

B-boy Gravity is in Utah, along with some other top breakdancers, and is teaching some skills to students at Breakin Circles in Provo.

Some of the students joined us with a look at their moves.

During the Summer Games, there will be two events, one for men and one for women.

16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will face off in solo battles.

