Did you know breakdancing will be a part of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris?

Breakin Circles
A breakdancer in the Summer Games is in town to teach local dancers a move or two.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 14, 2024
We were lucky enough to talk with one of the dancers who will be competing.

B-boy Gravity is in Utah, along with some other top breakdancers, and is teaching some skills to students at Breakin Circles in Provo.

Some of the students joined us with a look at their moves.

During the Summer Games, there will be two events, one for men and one for women.

16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will face off in solo battles.

You can learn more at dancestudiosutah.com.

