Did you know more people look for a new job in January than any other time of the year?

Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair to help Utah job seekers looking to start the new year with a new job.

It's happening Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can click here to register.

Sheila Oelerich, State Programs Specialist with Workforce Services joined us with some tips if you are hoping to change careers.

First, she says make sure your resume is up-to-date. Employers spend on average 10-30 seconds screening each resume. Because of this, you need to target your resume to the employer.

Research the job you are applying for and tailor your resume showing relevant experience and skills to showcase your qualifications for the position.

Your resume should tell the employer what you can do for their company.

Second, make sure to prepare for your job interview.

A a common question asked in job interviews is "tell me about yourself."

Sheila says, "Come prepared with a 60-second interview commercial that tells a summary of your experience, skills and strengths and why you are a good fit for the company."

Finally, practice answering questions "out loud" before the interview.

For more information, visit jobs.utah.gov.