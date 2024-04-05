Did you know there's a science behind happiness?

The Jordan School District invites you to an Empowering Parents Conference focused

on your child's mental health and well-being.

It will be held on Thursday, April 10th, 2024, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Riverton High School.

Angie Rasmussen, Student Safety and Wellness Specialist at Jordan District, says the conference will bring together professionals and education experts to share their knowledge and equip you with the tools to support your child's well-being.

This conference offers free, short classes for parents/guardians of K-12 students, including topics on mental health, autism, internet safety, grief, wellness habits, healthy relationships, happiness, stress reduction, school success and more!

Vickie Robinson, LCSW, is a Jordan School District Counselor who will be speaking about the science behind happiness and why character development is key to happiness and post-traumatic growth.

She says "trauma doesn't need to be a life sentence", and says it's crucial each parent addresses their own personal state of well-being.

In her class parents will be able to understand how social scientists currently define happiness and well-being using five key components and how they can use this as a guide to effectively assess and address their well-being and that of our children. (Easy, specific, evidence-based strategies you can use at home.).

You can learn more at wellness.jordandistrict.org.