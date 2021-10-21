Did you know Utah has rugby programs from ages 5 up to a pro team?

You may know a lot or a little about rugby, but did you know Utah is home to rugby programs from ages five up to a professional rugby team?

Mark Numbers, Executive director of Utah Youth Rugby, joined us to tell us more about it.

He says not only is rugby fun to play, it's also a great way to teach positive life skills such as teamwork, respect and a strong work ethic.

Rugby is a very physical sport so you will strengthen your body while also strengthening your mind.

Utah Youth Rugby starts at age five with little league and also includes high school teams across the state. It is co-ed through junior high and then splits from age 12 up to separate boys and girls.

Numbers also told us about how Utah Youth Rugby is connected to Utah's own professional team, the Utah Warriors. He says they have recently partnered with the Warriors to create the Junior Warriors.

"It's a Junior Jazz-type model where essentially our K-8 grade players are learning the fundamental skills like passing and catching. We make sure it's a fun and safe environment for the youngest players," Numbers says.

He adds that this also naturally creates a relationship for players as they develop if they want to try out to be a part of a professional team.

If you want to get your kids signed up or to support the program please visit utahyouthrugby.org.