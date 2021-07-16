Did you know you can make a glowstick glow brighter or last longer with simple chemistry?

Glow sticks can be great to play with on a summer's night, but did you know there are ways to make them glow brighter and last longer? It's true!

In yet another fun at home science experiment from the Clark Planetarium, we recently learned that glow sticks contain phenyl oxalate ester and hydrogen peroxide.

When mixed together, they create a chemical reaction that glows and doesn't give off any heat.

But if we add heat or take away heat, it is going to change both the brightness and longevity of our sticks.

First, if you get some warm water and put one of your cracked glow sticks in, you will see the heat causing a chemical reaction, which makes the rode glow brighter. Only downside, it dies out quicker.

But, if you want your glow stick to last longer and but not be so bright, crack it and then stick it in your refrigerator for a little bit. Another reaction will take place, cooling down the inside of the rods and allowing them to last longer.

So whether you want to glow bright and warm or dim and cool, one things for sure, this is an easy science experiment to try at home.

For more information or to check out other fun at home science experiments, check out https://slco.org/clark-planetarium/clark-planetarium-classroom/

