Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Diego would be a great dog to grow up with your children

Let's Find Diego a Home!
This may be the sweetest pup ever! He would be a great dog to grow up with your children.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 16:18:36-04

Diego is a loyal companion for workdays, he likes to sleep by your feet as you work.

When work is done, he's up for just chilling out, watching television or he'd love to play with you, if you're up for it.

Puppies are easy to train, and Diego would be a great dog to grow up with children.

His mom is a terrier mix, about 25 pounds, with short legs and that's probably what Diego will grow up to be as well.

Diego is $400 and comes fixed and has had all three sets of puppy shots. He'll also be microchipped in your name.

Diego has other siblings available for adoption too.

If you're interested, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere