Diego would be a great dog to grow up with your children

Diego is a loyal companion for workdays, he likes to sleep by your feet as you work.

When work is done, he's up for just chilling out, watching television or he'd love to play with you, if you're up for it.

Puppies are easy to train, and Diego would be a great dog to grow up with children.

His mom is a terrier mix, about 25 pounds, with short legs and that's probably what Diego will grow up to be as well.

Diego is $400 and comes fixed and has had all three sets of puppy shots. He'll also be microchipped in your name.

Diego has other siblings available for adoption too.

If you're interested, please visit: hearts4paws.org.