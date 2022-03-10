Dine on tasty soup and dessert as you shop for art at the CNS Art & Soup

Community Nursing Services (CNS) is a non-profit health company serving the needs of patients wherever they can home. The annual Art & Soup fundraiser supports patients without means to pay for care.

The 33rd CNS Art & Soup is March 16 and 17 at the Salt Palace, Room 155. Lunch is 11 to 2 and dinner is 5 to 9.

50 artists sell art and generously donate 35 percent of their sales to CNS Charitable Care.

20 local restaurants donate samples of soup and desserts so guests can dine while shopping for art.

One of those participating restaurants is Cuisine Unlimited. They shared a recipe for Thai Shrimp Soup.

● 1 Tablespoon coconut oil

● 1 large shallot or small onion, chopped

● 3 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

● 1 Tablespoon freshly grated ginger

● 1 tbsp lemon grass puree

● 3-4 Tablespoons gluten free red curry paste, depending on how hot you like it

● 2 cups chicken broth

● 15oz can coconut milk

● 1 Tablespoon gluten free Tamari or soy sauce (dish will not be GF if using soy sauce)

● 2 teaspoons free fish sauce

● 1 Tablespoon brown sugar

● 1/2 teaspoon fresh Thai basil

● salt and pepper

● 1lb 16/20 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

● 8oz mushrooms, very thinly sliced

● 1 lime, cut in half, one half sliced into wedges

● For Garnish: Coconut ice cream & chopped cilantro

1. Melt oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add shallot or onion then saute until softened, 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, lemon grass then saute until extremely fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add red curry paste - careful, as it may spit a bit - then saute for 1 more minute. Slowly pour in chicken broth while scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot then add coconut milk, gluten free Tamari, fish sauce, brown sugar, basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Turn heat up to high to bring the soup to a bubble then turn heat down to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Turn heat up to high to bring soup to a rolling boil then add shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach. Simmer until shrimp are fully cooked through, 4-5 minutes, then squeeze in the juice of 1/2 lime and stir. Serve soup with cooked rice, lime wedges, and chopped fresh cilantro.

For more information please visit: cns-cares.org.

