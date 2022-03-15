Dining options in Park City & Spanish Fork

In this week's tasty Tuesday we're sending you on a journey for good food and Chase, SLC Foodie says the drives are totally worth it!

Red 8 Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar – Spanish Fork

Chase's favorites:

Mongolian Steak - Shredded beef stir-fried with chili, scallion & onions in brown Sauce

Dragon & Phoenix - Orange chicken & shrimp with vegetables

Kiss of Fire Roll - Spicy tuna & jalapeno topped with yellowtail, tobiko & spicy mayo

Citrus Roll - Fresh salmon, lemon slices & cucumber topped with spicy crab mix & eel sauce

Dragon Roll - Shrimp tempura, crabmeat & asparagus, topped w. eel avocado, eel sauce, crunchy & tobiko.

Grub Steak – Park City

Chase's favorites:

Combo Platter - Potato skins, chilled jumbo shrimp and barbecue wings

Tomahawk Rib Eye - Certified angus beef rib eye two inches thick, on an over sized bone weighing 40 oz charbroiled to perfection

36 oz Certified Angus Prime Rib - Slow roasted for 18 hours

Calamari - Tomato basil relish and mustard aioli

Sampler Platter - Mud Pie, Creme Brûlée and Bread Pudding

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".