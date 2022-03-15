Dining options in Park City & Spanish Fork

In this week's tasty Tuesday we're sending you on a journey for good food and Chase, SLC Foodie says the drives are totally worth it!
Red 8 Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar – Spanish Fork
Chase's favorites:
- Mongolian Steak - Shredded beef stir-fried with chili, scallion & onions in brown Sauce
- Dragon & Phoenix - Orange chicken & shrimp with vegetables
- Kiss of Fire Roll - Spicy tuna & jalapeno topped with yellowtail, tobiko & spicy mayo
- Citrus Roll - Fresh salmon, lemon slices & cucumber topped with spicy crab mix & eel sauce
- Dragon Roll - Shrimp tempura, crabmeat & asparagus, topped w. eel avocado, eel sauce, crunchy & tobiko.
Grub Steak – Park City
Chase's favorites:
- Combo Platter - Potato skins, chilled jumbo shrimp and barbecue wings
- Tomahawk Rib Eye - Certified angus beef rib eye two inches thick, on an over sized bone weighing 40 oz charbroiled to perfection
- 36 oz Certified Angus Prime Rib - Slow roasted for 18 hours
- Calamari - Tomato basil relish and mustard aioli
- Sampler Platter - Mud Pie, Creme Brûlée and Bread Pudding
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".