Dinner and dessert you'll want to try this weekend

Cajun Boil Seafood Restaurant is located at 618 E. 400 South in Salt Lake City.

He suggests the Seafood Boil for dinner which includes a bag of snow crab, full lobster, lobster tail, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, corn, sausage, potatoes

The shrimp cocktail and fried alligator were great appetizers, and the Cajun Bloody Mary was also high on his list.

Everbowl makes for a lighter dinner or dessert, according to Chase.

Blue Lagoon - Base: Blue Majic, Pitaya, Coco Love. Toppings: Chia Pudding, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut.

Full Moon - Bases: Vanilla and Cacao Wow. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs.

Apple Up - Bases: Acai and Vanilla. Toppings: Everoats, Granola, Cinnamon Apples, Cinnamon.

Tropical - Base: Acai, Pitaya, Coco Love. Toppings: Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut.

