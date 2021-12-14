Dinner & Ice Skating for the whole family in Park City

Grab the whole family and head to Park City for dinner & ice skating this winter!

Versante Hearth & Bar offers affordable, comfort Italian food and is located in the Peaks Hotel on Highway 224 shortly after the white barn.

For those that stay or dine at the hotel they get the opportunity to enjoy the 2,000 sq ft ice skating rink for just $10 which includes your ice skate rentals.

Christmas dinner will be served on Saturday, December 25th from 4PM - 9PM.

You can make your reservations here https://www.parkcitypeaks.com/