Dinner is only 7 ingredients away with this recipe for Island Grilled Chicken

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Island Grilled Chicken

Ingredients

4 small chicken breasts

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Favorite teriyaki sauce as needed

4 pineapple rings, halved

4 slices deli ham

8 slices Jarlsberg cheese

Directions

1. Season all sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Add them to a zipper bag and pour on some teriyaki sauce. Close the bag and marinate for at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Heat your oven to 375 and your grill to medium high. Grill the chicken reserving the extra marinade for later, on the top side to get some good char and grill marks. Take them off the grill and bring them back inside. Carefully open a pocket for stuffing the chicken with a sharp knife.

3. Add the ham to the pocket followed by 2 slices of cheese and the pineapple. Close the pocket in the chicken as best you can then place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Repeat this process with the rest of the chicken.

4. Brush on the reserved marinade and then place in the oven to bake 8-12 minutes or until a meat thermometer stuck into the thickest part of the breast reaches at least 160. Serve warm with your favorite sides and a little extra teriyaki sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.