Dinosaur Island is Thanksgiving Point's main summer attraction

Dinosaurs have taken over the gardens at Thanksgiving Point and it's an attraction the whole family will love!

This summer through August you and your family can get up close to 30 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs

Find out what it would be like to stand next to a Brachiosaurus which stretched up to 40 feet tall and weighed over 28 tons.

The Dinosaurs are brought to us by Dino Don, Inc, who advised Steven Spielberg on the set of Jurassic Park and also holds the largest and most accurate animatronic dinosaurs in the market.

Dinosaur Island is open Monday-Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm until August 26

Every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening at Dinosaur Island, Nicholas Harris, Owner of Long Wing Inc., offers a bird show which teaches guests how birds and dinosaurs are related considering birds are some of the only living raptors.

You can also enjoy family-friendly elements, like Dino Dash 5k on August 5, interactive elements, lawn games, and more.

Dinosaur Island is a TIME-TICKETED event and advance reservations are recommended.

For more information, tickets and bird show times go to Dinosaur Island.