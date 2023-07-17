Dirtylicious is a beginner dance fitness class in a fun environment

Dirtylicious is a beginner dance fitness class in an fun environment.

Erica Tanner says they recognized the need for real dance for adults, so they created a safe place that's about fun and building confidence for all.

She says, "A lot of us grew up dancing and stopped after high school or never danced before."

Dirtylicious is a place where anyone can start dancing because they design their class around beginners.

You can learn more on Instagram @dirtyliciousdancefitness.

And click here to take a Dirtylicious On Demand class for FREE.