Dirtylicious is a beginner dance fitness class in a fun environment

Dirtylicious is a beginner dance fitness class in an fun environment.
Erica Tanner says they recognized the need for real dance for adults, so they created a safe place that's about fun and building confidence for all.
She says, "A lot of us grew up dancing and stopped after high school or never danced before."
Dirtylicious is a place where anyone can start dancing because they design their class around beginners.
You can learn more on Instagram @dirtyliciousdancefitness.
And click here to take a Dirtylicious On Demand class for FREE.