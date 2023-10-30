Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Discover the secrets of YouTube stars

Become a YouTuber!
Interested in making money on YouTube? You can learn tips and tricks at this upcoming event.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 16:38:19-04

How do you get views on YouTube? There are secrets to becoming successful and an in-person event coming up in Utah can help you discover them!

At Become a YouTuber, you will learn about creating engaging content and growing your audience, whether you're a beginner or already have a channel.

There will be all kinds of speakers sharing their tips and tricks.

Become a YouTuber is Saturday, November 4 at 9am at 1657 North State Street in Lehi.

Use code Fox13 for a discount at ignitionpointlive.com/youtuber.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere