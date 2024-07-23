Discover the taste of India without leaving the Salt Lake valley

Here's a few new places to dine as recommended by Chase from SLC Foodie.
This week's findings take you to Mexico and India without leaving the Salt Lake valley.
El Cholo - Sugarhouse
-Sonora Style Enchilada (1923)
Layered Corn Tortillas, Simmered Chicken, Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde, Fried Egg
-A Taste Of History (1996)
Cheese Enchilada, Rolled Beef Taco, Chile Relleno And Pork Tamale, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
-Seafood Fajitas (1984
Great India - Midvale
-Chicken Tikka Masala
-Chicken Coconut Korma
-Chicken Tandoori
