Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Discover the taste of India without leaving the Salt Lake valley

Tasty Tuesday
SLC Foodie takes your taste buds on a trip to Mexico and India without leaving the Salt Lake Valley.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Here's a few new places to dine as recommended by Chase from SLC Foodie.

This week's findings take you to Mexico and India without leaving the Salt Lake valley.

El Cholo - Sugarhouse
-Sonora Style Enchilada (1923)
Layered Corn Tortillas, Simmered Chicken, Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde, Fried Egg
-A Taste Of History (1996)
Cheese Enchilada, Rolled Beef Taco, Chile Relleno And Pork Tamale, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
-Seafood Fajitas (1984

Great India - Midvale
-Chicken Tikka Masala
-Chicken Coconut Korma
-Chicken Tandoori

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere