Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is back in Salt Lake City!

We talk to a skater who says being in "Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big" is her dream job.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 03, 2022
Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is back in Salt Lake City.

We talked with one of the skaters, Morgan Johnson.

Morgan has been skating since she was just four years old. She fell in love with it, and realized she likes the theatrical side of skating more than the competition side.

She calls skating in Disney On Ice her "dream job".

The show features Alladin, Princess & the Frog, Coco, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and so much more.

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big
March 3 7pm
March 4 7pm
March 5 11am, 3pm & 7pm
March 6 11am, 3pm & 7pm
Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

For more information and for tickets, please visit: disneyonice.com.

