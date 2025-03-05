Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits the Delta Center in SLC

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits the Delta Center in Salt Lake City from March 6-9, 2025.

Cast member Isabella Brearton joined us in studio -she's excited to be performing in her home state, she grew up in South Jordan.

This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through figure skating, acrobatics, stunts, special effects, eye-catching costumes and incredible lighting and set designs.

For the first time on ice escape "Into the Unknown" with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to "Life is a Highway", and reconnect with Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody Jessie, Rex and Hamm.

You can also travel to the mountains of Colombia with the Madrigal family and set sail with Moana on her canoe.

Shows are:

Thursday, March 6 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, March 7 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8 @ 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 9 @ 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

For more information please visit: disneyonice.com.

