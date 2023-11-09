Disney On Ice returns to Salt Lake City

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.

This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney's Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters returning to be featured in seven fun-filled performances November 9-12, 2023 at Delta Center.

With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana's strength and determination to take center stage.

Glide into the frozen world of Arendelle and interact with two of the most beloved sisters in Disney history – Anna and Elsa!

Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, a sing-along, crafting, and interactive time with Anna and Elsa. Bring your personal device for photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa.

Note: Each guest (ages 2 and up) must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend; children must be accompanied by an adult.

For tickets or additional info, click here.


