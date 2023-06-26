Disney Princess - The Concert is returning to perform with the Utah Symphony

Get ready to "wish upon a star" as the Utah Symphony brings the magic of Disney to life.

Disney Princess: The Concert is coming back to Utah as part of the Summer Concert Series.

Morgan talked with one of the four princess vocalists, Sydnee Winters, who made her Broadway debut as future-queen 'Nala' in Disney's The Lion King.

In addition to the princesses, a charming prince, and a fairy godmother will make appearances.

You'll hear more than 30 favorite Disney songs like "Part of Your World", "Be Our Guest", "A Whole New World", and "Almost There".

Concert-goers are encouraged to dress up in their best attire for an unforgettable evening at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheatre at Deer Valley.

The concert is one night only, Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:30pm. Bring your kids early for an instrument petting zoo hosted by Utah Symphony | Utah Opera and Summerhays Music from 6-7pm.

Get your tickets and more information at disneyconcerts.com.