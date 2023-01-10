Watch Now
Ditch Your Dentures for Dental Implants

These dental implants can be life-changing.
If you would like to ditch your dentures for implants, Stubbs Dental is offering their biggest discount ever.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 15:31:38-05

Many people who wear traditional dentures know the struggle is real — they can fit poorly and can even fall right out.

The skilled dentists at Stubbs Dental have a solution — an innovative All-on-4 method.

And, they are improving this process through digital dentistry which is now 50 percent faster for the patient.

The process also improves accuracy and precision.

That means a fixed denture is in place using just four implants.

People who have them say they have functional teeth just one day after the implant surgery.

This really can be life-changing.

Right now for a very limited time Stubbs Dental is offering a one price package deal worth thousands of dollars of savings and freebies.

This is their biggest discount ever!

Click here to take a 60 second quiz to find out if you prequalify today.

For more information visit stubbsdental.com or call 385-743-9342.

