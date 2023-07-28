Watch Now
Diving into the depths with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for "Shark Week"

It's Shark Week at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 28, 2023
Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is inviting you to explore, discover, and learn about the ocean's apex predator during Shark Week, through July 31, 2023.

Jenny Hardman was at the Aquarium with a look at some of the activities going on, including Yoga with the Sharks.

There were kids doing yoga on Friday, and on Monday, there's a session for adults.

You'll also enjoy live music with the Caribbean band, "Cabana Band", as well as island dance performances, a costume contest, story time Shark Bingo and fascinating shark learning stations that guests can sink their teeth into.

Shark Week is included with Aquarium admission and go to livingplanetaquarium.org/shark-week.

