Dixie State University is changing its name to Utah Tech University in an effort to move away from the controversial name, "Dixie".

The name change will be happening June 2022 and along with it they will be integrating more tech opportunities and courses.

Utah Tech University is excited to partner with Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company focused on current and future technologies to become a polytechnic institution.

If you want to do online school, UTU has many great options that differ from other universities.

For more info go to online.dixie.edu

