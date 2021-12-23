Do-It-Yourself Spiced Holiday Ham

Buying a spiraled ham complete with a little packet of pre-mixed rub?

Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith's has a better solution than the same mix everyone uses— create your own.

This way you get the freshest ingredients, get just the right amount of each flavor, and collect all the compliments at Christmas dinner.

Ingredients

1 Spiral sliced ham, throw away the spice packet

½ c. chicken broth

1 stick butter

1 c. brown sugar

½ c. honey

3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground cloves

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. Place the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add the garlic and cook 1 minute stirring frequently. Stir in the chicken broth, brown sugar, honey, mustard, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir often until all of the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Slice the ham down into servable pieces. Layer the ham in a baking dish shingle style. Pour the glaze over the ham and then cover with foil and place in the oven to bake 30 minutes. Remove the foil and cook another 10 minutes.

3. Remove from the oven and serve warm. Enjoy!

It cooks fast, looks festive, smells delicious and of course, tastes great.

For more recipes check out https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/ where you can find ways to make just about anything from desserts to salads.