Do you always overspend during the holidays? You can avoid the post-holiday blues with these tips.

"You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why."

You know the children's Christmas song.

But in reality, it's adults doing the crying and pouting in January and February.

We've overspent on the holidays...spending money we don't have (increasing debt) on things that aren't needed or even wanted.

Krystalina Brown from Mountain America Credit Union joined us with some tips to avoid the post-holiday blues.

Can you tell us quick tips to help us get the most fulfillment from our holiday spending?

She says the best gifts create memories and don't have to be expensive.

Helping others is a great way to feel even better about the holidays.

And for the gifts you do purchase, Krystalina says to use a credit card to get rewards back on your purchases. That way you can see the rewards you earned on your statement and enjoy the rewards when you redeem them.

