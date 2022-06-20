Do you dare eat a bug? You can give it a try at BugFest

The Natural History Museum of Utah always has fun stuff going on and on Saturday, June 25 they are hosting BugFest!

Guests will be able to discover the fascinating world of wiggly, winged, buzzy bugs and the amazing plants they're connected to.

Local entomologists and botanists will be there teaching about bugs and plants... and visitors can get up close and personal with the bug stuff.

And, if you're brave enough... you can sample some bug-a-licious bites at the NHMU BugFest Bug Bar.

Chef-led tastings are free and occur at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

This year's menu includes: Roasted Silkworm Tacos, Crispy Corn and Cricket Fritters, Lemon Black Ant Cake, and more.

BugFest is one day only - Saturday, June 25.

For more information and to reserve your tickets visit nhmu.utah.edu/bugfest.

