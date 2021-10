If you're looking for a haunted house that will really scare you — look no further than Dead City.

If you dare, terror awaits you at Dead City, at 5425 South Vine Street (700 E) in Murray.

Dead City promises to test your bravery with chills and thrills around every corner and all-new surprises this year.

You can get your tickets and learn more by going to deadcityhauntedhouse.com and use the code Freaky Friday to get $5 off.