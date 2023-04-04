Do you even remember? When was the last time you backed up your computer?

World Backup Day was on March 31, 2023, but it's not too late to take part.

Sarah Kimmel, with Family Tech, joined us with why it's important.

She says a backup is a copy of all your family photos, home videos, important documents and emails you need to save.

instead of storing it all in one place, like your computer or phone, Sarah says keep a copy of everything in two different places like the cloud and a local device.

Sarah says the biggest mistake people make is saving their files to an external hard drive. They fail all the time, and she suggests using a NAS (network attached storage device) that has at least 2 hard drives for redundancy.

You can go to familytech.biz for more information.