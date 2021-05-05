Do you have a "mission story" to share? It could become part of a movie.

Bryce Clark was hired by Deseret Book to write and direct a new film called 'Mission Stories', which dramatizes real-life stories from missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But, before Clark started writing, he checked into a treatment facility for alcohol abuse. In his words he thought his work on the project "was done".

Then, Clark said he realized his story, is one of the stories.

The film tells three true stories including "Full Circle". It is told in the opening and closing chapters of the film, and shows that the power of faith applied over years or even decades can ultimately bear fruit in overcoming spiritual issues as serious as depression and addiction.

Another story is "Hermanos" that focuses on a father overcoming a crisis of faith so that he can baptize his family.

The third one is "Chuck" which tells the story of a man questioning whether God truly loves him and learning to see himself as God does.

The hope is that this will turn into an ongoing series, so if you have a mission story you'd like to share, visit missionstories.com.

'Mission Stories' opens in theaters on Friday, May 7.