Do you have a passion for pickleball? Take part in a tournament to help Utah kids!

Serve for Success Pickleball Tournament
Use your passion for pickleball to raise money for Utah school kids.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 11, 2024

The Salt Lake City Mission is seeing more families in need of groceries since kids are not eating meals at school.

Pastor Shawn Clay says so far they've been able to keep up, but they need continued help to meet the need.

Their summer charity event, Serve for Success Pickleball Tournament, is coming up on July 20, 2024 at Club Pickleball USA.

If you or someone you know has a passion for pickleball, sign up now for this family-friendly event.

All proceeds go to support their annual "Back to School Giveaway" held in August that helps supply kids with school supplies.

Salt Lake City Mission also needs items like clothing,especially in men's sizes, as well as hygiene products and non-perishable food items.

You can even start a donation drive with your family or friends or donate financially.

You can learn more at saltlakecitymission.org.

