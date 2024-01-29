Do you have household junk you wish would just disappear?

Is your garage so packed with junk your car won't fit inside? Does your entire basement look like a junk drawer? We know some guys who can help!

1-800-GOT-JUNK offers junk removal for homes and business, construction sites and more.

They'll take just about anything non-hazardous and are committed to safe disposal, keeping items out of the landfill whenever possible.

They'll pick up a single item, or whatever fits in their truck. You can see their pricing here. And, they'll give you a free onsite estimate too.

You can learn more by calling them at 1-800-GOT-JUNK or visiting 1800gotjunk.com.