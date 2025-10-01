Do you have warm clothes that you no longer wear? Here's how to donate them!

It's starting to get colder now, especially during the overnight hours/

Pastor Shaw Clay says fall is a great time to clean out your own closets and donate the warm clothing you no longer wear.

They're collecting all sizes in men, women and children clothing and it's easy to make a donation — just drop it off at the Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help local individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The need is especially great during the colder months and as the holidays approach.

You can volunteer your time, give money or other necessities.

Learn more by calling 801-355-6310 or visiting saltlakecitymission.org.