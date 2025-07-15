Do you know how much water you're using every time you water your yard?

Each time we water our lawn, we use about 3,000 gallons of water. Compare that to taking a shower, which is 10-50 gallons or a bath is 70 gallons.

Shauna Lake talked with David Rice, Conservation Division manager for the Weber-Morgan Conservancy District, for ideas on how to slow that water use down.

He says Utah's water use in 2025 has gone up about 15 percent from 2024, and that year we used 12 percent more than in 2023.

David says in reality a yard only needs about five inches of water for each watering, and in the dead of summer you should only water your lawn three times a week.

They demonstrate how you can cut down at their Conservancy District, where they're saving 58,000 gallons of water after removing unnecessary turf and watering only when the area needs it.

If you want to save money at water and get paid to do so, go to slowtheflow.org to see if you're eligible.