Do you know the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes?

Friday, February 2, 2024 is National Wear Red Day, to raise awareness about heart health in women.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Yet, younger generations of women are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including the warning signs of strokes and heart attacks.

Just in case you need those:

Heart attack warning signs: Pain in both arms or the chest, neck, jaw, back, stomach, as well as nausea, shortness of breath or lightheadedness.

Stroke warning signs: F.A.S.T. – Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty and Time to call 9-1-1.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement has been saving and improving women's lives for years.

You can learn more at goredforwomen.org.

